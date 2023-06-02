Chhattisgarh hosts Ramayana festival; CM Baghel says Lord Rama belongs to everyone

Chhattisgarh hosted a ‘National Ramayana Festival’ on Thursday in the historic Ramleela Maidan in Raigarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the audience at the event and highlighted the rich culture of the state and Chattissgarh’s deep connection with the deity. A collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was organised for the event. As many as 270 artists from 12 states and abroad are participating in the three-day programme.

CM Baghel said that Lord Rama belongs to everyone, and highlighted the dual form of the god in the forms of ‘Nirakar’ (immortal) and ‘Sakar’ (mortal). He also mentioned that Chhattisgarh is the land of Kaushalya, mother of Lord Rama, and of Shabri, a tribal devotee.

In his speech, CM Baghel emphasised on the various challenges Lord Rama faced, but without ever compromising his dignity. The deity spent a significant period of this exile – 10 years out of the 14 years – in Chhattisgarh, and hence has a deep connection with the state.

Ramayana Festival in Chhattisgarh

The people of Chattisgarh have a special relationship with the vanavasi (exiled) Rama and Kaushalya’s Rama, and consider him a ‘nephew’ and revere him as well, he added.

"When Shri Ram was supposed to be crowned as a king, he had to go into exile. During his exile, Shri Ram met Nishadraj (a tribal king), Shabri Mata and several sages and ascetics. We, in Chhattisgarh, relate to both 'Vanvasi Ram' as well as 'Kaushalya's Ram'. As Chhattisgarh is the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, Shri Ram is considered as 'bhanja' (nephew) in Chhattisgarh," said the chief minister,

The Chief Minister highlighted that the time spent by Lord Rama in the forests of Chhattisgarh played an important part for him on his journey to become ‘Maryada Purushottam’ – a title bestowed on the deity for his ethical perfection and righteousness.

Ramayana Festival in Chhattisgarh

He said that the days of Chhattisgarh citizens start with chants of ‘Ram-Ram’ and the days end with the chants of ‘Ram-Ram’.

The Congress CM said that a Ramayana festival was organised at a national-level for the first time in the state. Although it is a national event, teams from countries like Cambodia and Indonesia also participated in the programme, Baghel said.

Baghel said he has written a letter to Chief Ministers of states which house pilgrimage sites and requested them to provide land for accommodation for pilgrims from Chhattisgarh.