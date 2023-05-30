China wishes India on new Parliament building; says world can accommodate rise of both nations together

China and India have had their differences on multiple issues, especially border clashes, but the former wished India on the inauguration of its new Parliament building and said that its wishes for India’s development are sincere.

An op-ed titled ‘We morally, emotionally support India's decolonisation’ in the Chinese state mouthpiece, The Global Times, stated that while India is removing remnants of colonial rule, it must be aware of the West’s exploitation. It said that the West has repeatedly flattered India over China, and that India must be aware of it.

The new Parliament building is “an important part of the Indian government's series of decolonisation measures and will become a great symbol”, said the news site. It, however, added that the most challenging part would be to remove the remnants of colonialism from the culture and hearts of the people.

“The extent to which decolonization can be achieved remains uncertain. We wish India success in achieving its goals with the least possible cost,” it said.

The op-ed offered a “friendly reminder” to India to remain vigilant against the West’s manipulation that “carries new forms of neocolonialism while eradicating the remnants of old colonialism”.

While the British’s 200-years of colonial rule was based on tactics of divide and rule, the West now, particularly the US, is attempting a more concealed form, it said. The US is now concocting a concept of “dragon-elephant rivalry” and engaging in “sinister psychological manipulation” between the two countries, it said.

The op-ed stated that the West no longer had the means to subdue the countries through overt means and called it a “persistent colonial mentality”.

The West is repeatedly flattering India to drive a wedge between both the countries, it said. It took India’s side in border issues and shouted slogans like “standing with India”, the op-ed stated.

If India wants to get rid of the colonial imprint then it can be done through national strength, strategic clarity and independence, rather than “tricks and awards” from the West.

The Global Times op-ed highlighted the similarities between China and India and their “Eastern wisdom” and advocacy of ‘One Earth, One Family’. The world is big enough to accommodate the simultaneous rise of both China and India.

“China's wishes for India's development are sincere. In Chinese society, few people believe that India's economic and social development will become a threat to China. The vast majority of people agree that the two countries can achieve mutual success,” it stated, urging India to show more of such clarity and confidence when it comes to dealing with China and the West.

