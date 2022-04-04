CNG prices hiked in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg; details here

Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) have been hiked in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per kg from today. “Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per kg. The new price will come into effect from today, April 4,” news agency ANI reported.

The rise in CNG prices is likely to impact the operations of ride hailers like Uber and Ola. A cab driver told the news agency, "In view of the hike in the CNG price, we're not in favour of switching on the cab's air conditioner for passengers. The increased price has hit our budget."

CNG prices have not only risen in Delhi but also in areas like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad where CNG costs Rs 66.68.kg. CNG costs Rs 71.36 per kg in areas like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

After the recent hike, CNG is priced at Rs 72.45 per kg (Gurugram), Rs 72.78 per kg (Karnal and Kaithal), Rs 74.39 per kg (Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand), Rs 74.58 per kg (Rewari) and Rs 75.90 per kg (Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur), as per the IGL website.

IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields and also buys imported LNG. The spike in CNG prices follows a rise in petrol and diesel prices.

The hike in petrol and diesel prices stood at 42 paise a litre on Monday. This is the 12th rise in petrol and diesel prices in 14 days, leading to an overall increase of up to Rs 8.40 per litre.

After the recent revision, petrol costs Rs 103.81 per litre in Delhi and diesel sells for Rs 95.07 per litre in the national capital.

