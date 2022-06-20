Consumers have become more conscious about food wastage post-pandemic, says Capgemini study

Nearly 811 million people on the planet are malnourished, and undernutrition is blamed for about 45 per cent of fatalities in children under the age of five. Despite this, around 2.5 billion tonnes of food are wasted each year. Amazingly, preserving just half of the food that is presently wasted each year might be enough to eradicate world hunger, according to a report by Capgemini Research Institute.

Consumer awareness about food wastage has more than doubled in the last two years, according to the report, as rising food costs, supply chain issues, the pandemic, and sustainability concerns continue to influence consumer behaviour. In what can be seen as an encouraging development, about 72 per cent of consumers today are aware of their food waste, compared to only about 33 per cent prior to 2020.

In its latest study titled “Reflect. Rethink. Reconsider. Why food waste is everybody’s problem”, the Capgemini Research Institute surveyed about 10,000 customers and executives from 1,000 large food production and retail companies

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

According to the report released by the institute, consumers are already exploring methods to cut down on food waste. The number of people searching on social media for ways to extend the life of food has increased by 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The biggest reasons driving this trend are told to be cost savings (56 per cent), worries about world hunger (52 per cent), and climate change (51 per cent).

Although consumers recognise their personal responsibility for food waste (60 per cent reported feeling guilty for wasting food), they believe retailers and food manufacturers aren't doing their part to assist them in reducing waste. Nearly two-thirds of customers (61 per cent) want brands and retailers to do more to assist them in reducing food waste, and 57 per cent of the people are frustrated because they believe businesses do not care enough about the issue at hand, the report suggested.

Furthermore, according to the survey, while businesses were found to be taking certain positive steps to reduce food waste in stores and at home, as well as offering recommendations on how to avoid wasting leftovers, consumers claimed that these initiatives simply did not go far enough. Consumers expect more from businesses in areas such as product innovation, packaging, date label clarity, and consumer education. For instance, consumers recommended using digital labels (QR codes, etc.) on products that provide them with additional information about the product's journey and quality.

How can food businesses help raise awareness among consumers?

Food merchants and producers must take measures to earn consumer confidence, as public awareness of the issue of food wastage deepens. In a promising finding, the survey suggested that consumers are eager to buy from brands and merchants who publish information about their food waste, with 91 per cent saying they will boost their spending with firms that take proactive measures to reduce food waste.

Tim Bridges, Global Sector Lead of Consumer Products, Retail and Distribution at Capgemini commented on the issue of consumer awareness by saying, “The increased awareness amongst consumers and the initiatives being taken by businesses to tackle food waste is a positive step forward."

"With the help of technology, organisations can track and assess food waste at every stage of the food value chain to enable action at the right time, while also engaging with their consumers by inculcating waste avoiding behaviors and making them an active participant in waste reduction,” he added.

How is a fragmented food chain contributing to food waste?

Although decreasing food waste at the point of purchase and consumption is vital, the report pointed out that far more food is wasted during the manufacturing and distribution processes. While over 77 per cent of organisations throughout the world have pledged to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, just 15 per cent claim to have met or are on pace to meet their objectives.

This, according to the findings of the report, is due to a fragmented approach to reducing food waste and loss across the food supply chain. Moreover, with products frequently crossing international boundaries, producers and merchants are finding it difficult to track where, when, and how much food is lost or wasted.

What role can technology play in reducing food waste?

The report goes on to recommend a three-pronged approach to reducing food waste, all of which rely on technology. These can involve including customers and staff in food waste control campaigns to promote awareness and encourage proactive behaviour.

Second, it emphasises the need of working together across the value chain to decrease food waste by implementing crucial technical advancements such as temperature monitoring, inventory management, and data-driven demand forecasting.

Finally, the research recommends that businesses actively monitor and report food waste on a regular basis, requiring them to create objectives, track progress, and have the proper governance structure in place to understand the fundamental causes of waste and course correction methods.

