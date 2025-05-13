India’s retail inflation was the lowest since July 2019 in April, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation that announced the CPI inflation for the month.

“Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April, 2025 over April, 2024 is 3.16 per cent (Provisional). There is a decline of 18 basis points in headline inflation of April, 2025 in comparison to March, 2025,” it said.

Food inflation for the month of April as opposed to a year-ago is 1.78 per cent. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 1.85 per cent and 1.64 per cent, respectively. “The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of April, 2025 is mainly attributed to decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses and products, fruits, meat and fish, personal care and effects, and cereals and products,” the ministry said.

Rural inflation saw a significant decline at 2.92 per cent, as against 3.25 per cent in March. Urban inflation also declined from 3.43 per cent in March to 3.36 per cent in April.

Housing inflation for the urban sector for April was 3 per cent, while for March it was recorded at 3.03 per cent. Education inflation was 4.13 per cent, while it was 3.98 per cent for March.

Health inflation for April was 4.25 per cent, while it was 4.26 per cent in March. Transport and communication inflation for April was 3.73 per cent, as against 3.36 per cent in March.

Fuel and light inflation was 2.92 per cent, while it was 1.42 per cent in March.