Crucial meet tomorrow to discuss hike in GST on online gaming, casinos and racecourse 

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming, casinos and race courses, which comprises of representatives from eight states, will meet tomorrow morning to discuss the hike in GST on online gaming, race course and casinos, said sources to Business Today TV.

Fitment committee will be presenting their views tomorrow if GST on online gaming is to be levied on contest entry amount or gross gaming revenue. Post this, the GoM will take a final decision that shall be presented to the 47th GST council.

The Fitment committee, which comprises of officers from various states, had met early this week to prepare a report on hike in GST on online gaming, race course and casinos.

"There was clear consensus in meeting held by group of ministers last week. We are waiting for the committee to decide on whether 28 per cent GST will be taxed on gross or net value," said a person privy to the development.

The government had in May last year set up a panel of state ministers for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portals and race courses for levying GST. The GoM, headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, met early this month and discussed the applicable GST rate on these three services.

