Defence ministry gives green signal to procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

The Defence Ministry has on Friday given a green signal for the procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 crore. The procurement includes 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets, Dhruvastra short range air-to-surface missile, and other weapons systems and platforms.

The procurement of the Su-30 MKI fighter jets is a significant development, as it will boost the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capabilities. The Su-30 MKI is a versatile fighter jet that can be used for a variety of missions, including air superiority, ground attack, and maritime strike.

The Dhruvastra short range air-to-surface missile is another important acquisition, as it will give the IAF a new capability to strike ground targets with precision. The Dhruvastra missile is a guided missile that can be launched from aircraft and helicopters.

The procurement of other weapons systems and platforms, such as artillery guns and radars, will also help to modernize the Indian armed forces and improve their operational capabilities.

A total of nine procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said. "All these procurements will be made from Indian vendors under Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDMM)/Buy (Indian) category which will give substantial boost to the Indian defence Industry towards achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the defence ministry said.

The DAC approved the procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S) to improve the protection, mobility, offensive capabilities, and survivability of mechanised forces, according to a statement from the ministry.

It said a proposal of the Indian Air Force to ensure avionic upgrade of Dornier aircraft to improve the accuracy and reliability for operations were also given Acceptance of Necessity (AoN). The AoN is the initial approval.

"The procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile as a potent Indigenous Precision Guided Weapon for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters has been cleared by the DAC," the ministry said.

"The AoN for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI Aircraft with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was also accorded," it said.

