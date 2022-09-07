Delhi govt extends ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

The Delhi government has extended the ban on manufacturing, storing, sale and bursting of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, according to environment minister Gopal Rai. He further said strict action will be taken by Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and revenue department against those violating the rules.

Rai tweeted, “Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people’s lives can be saved.” He added there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in the national capital.

इस बार दिल्ली में पटाखों की ऑनलाइन बिक्री / डिलीवरी पर भी प्रतिबंध रहेगा। यह प्रतिबंध 1 जनवरी 2023 तक लागू रहेगा।



प्रतिबंध को कड़ाई से लागू करने को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस, DPCC और राजस्व विभाग के साथ मिलकर कार्य योजना बनाई जाएगी। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 7, 2022

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28- January 1, 2022. They also launched ‘patakhe nahi diye jalao’ campaign to create awareness against bursting firecrackers.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was slapped on those caught bursting firecrackers in residential and commercial areas whereas a fine of Rs 3,000 was levied on those caught doing the same in silent zones. If these rules were violated at a public gathering such as weddings, religious festivals or rallies, organiser had to pay Rs 10,000 in residential and commercial and Rs 20,000 in silent zones.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cited severe pollution levels in the national capital around Diwali as a reason behind this move. He tweeted, “Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year.”

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' post Diwali; to worsen in coming days