Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme returns; to be implemented on Nov 13-20

The odd-even scheme for vehicles that allows cars with only odd or only even number plates to ply, will make a comeback this month to combat air pollution. This comes as the air pollution in Delhi has reached 'severe' category. The scheme, AAP minister Gopal Rai said, will be implemented from November 13 to 20. This odd-even scheme will be implemented a day after Diwali, which is on November 12.

The Environment minister said that the ban on BS-III petrol cars and BS-IV diesel will remain for now. Additionally, there will be no construction work in the city. He added that students from class 6 to 11, except 10, will not have any physical classes.

The decisions come after a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the national capital’s deteriorating air quality.

"There is a reduction in wind speed and the temperature has dipped that has choked the pollutants at one place, leading to a rise in AQI. We have taken several steps, including banning construction activities and prohibiting BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles, to control the situation," Rai said about air pollution.

The pollution-level recorded in Delhi on Monday morning was 7-8 times over the government-prescribed safe limit. For the seventh consecutive day, a toxic haze has shrouded the city.

While the government has implemented certain measures, including the ban on entry of polluting trucks and ban on construction, the air pollution continues to remain in the hazardous category. The pollution in Delhi is a combination of multiple factors, including farm fires and unfavourable wind conditions.

The Delhi government implemented the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan, called Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As the AQI remained in the severe category, the government implemented the Stage IV of GRAP, which is for AQI over 450. Stage I is for poor AQI between 201-300, Stage II for very poor AQI in the range of 300-400, Stage III is for severe AQI from 401-450.

Under Stage IV of GRAP, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions for essential services. All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services are also banned in the capital.

On Monday morning at 7am, Delhi’s AQI stood at 440. Neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (413), Gurugram (369), Noida (403), Greater Noida (396) and Faridabad (426) also reported hazardous air quality at 7 am.

