Delhi seeks 'sister city' agreement with Brisbane in Australia; here’s what it means

Delhi aspires to establish a 'sister city' connection with Brisbane, as declared by Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday. She conveyed this intention during her participation in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayor's Forum in Brisbane, where she represented the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Her motivation for this partnership stemmed from her admiration for Brisbane's effective sanitation and cleanliness management, as well as its preservation of architectural heritage.

The summit, which occurred from October 11-13, brought together over 1,000 delegates, including more than 100 mayors and deputy mayors. Mayor Oberoi seized the opportunity to interact with Brisbane's Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner, and other municipal leaders from various cities.

Brisbane, situated along the banks of the Brisbane River, is not only one of Australia's largest cities but also serves as the capital of Queensland province, with the Brisbane City Council acting as its local government authority. This council, as per its official website, ranks as the largest local government in Australia, with 26 wards and 27 councillor positions.

During her engagement at the summit, Mayor Oberoi learned about Brisbane's 'sister cities' concept, a program involving mutually beneficial exchanges in commerce, culture, sports, and more between Brisbane and its sister cities around the world.

Expressing Delhi's interest in becoming a 'sister city' with Brisbane, Oberoi stated, "We have shown our interest, and now, we will wait to learn about the formalities from their side. Soon, as we get to know the formalities, we will work on it..." She also mentioned collaborating with representatives from India's mission in Australia and an adviser to Brisbane's mayor to advance the proposal.

"I had a conversation with the mayor of Brisbane on this subject, and I told him that we want to become a 'sister city' of Brisbane, and he said that they will see...," she added.

Brisbane's existing 'sister city' program has fostered relationships with cities such as Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Chongqing, Daejeon, Hyderabad, Kaohsiung, Kobe, Semarang, and Shenzhen.

What’s a sister city agreement?

A sister city agreement, also known as a twinning or sister city partnership, is a formal arrangement between two cities, often in different countries, to promote cultural, economic, and educational exchanges and foster goodwill and understanding between their communities. These agreements are typically established through official ceremonies and signed documents, and they can take various forms, depending on the goals and interests of the participating cities.

Sister city relationships can lead to numerous benefits, including cultural enrichment, economic opportunities, and a deeper understanding of different cultures. They provide a platform for cities to learn from one another, collaborate on common challenges, and build lasting connections between people and institutions.

Also Read PM Modi's big announcement in Australia: 'India will open new consulate in Brisbane'