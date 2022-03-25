Development of ports, energy infra in Sri Lanka ‘mutually beneficial’: MEA

Government of India believes that development of infrastructure in ports and energy sectors in Sri Lanka with investment from India will be a mutually beneficial proposition, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha. He also mentioned that most of the transshipment at Colombo Port is to and from India.

The minister added that the Indian High Commission took this matter up with the Sri Lankan government and emphasised the importance of adhering to international commitments in the context of the tripartite Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between India, Sri Lanka and Japan in May 2019 to develop and operate the East Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port.

“It has been reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka in a meeting held on February 1, 2021 approved a proposal to operate the ECT as a wholly owned container terminal of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka also approved the proposal to take necessary steps to develop and operate the West Container Terminal of the Port of Colombo as a public-private partnership with foreign parties on BOT basis,” Muraleedharan told the lower house.

“India’s relations with other countries stand on their own footing and are independent of the relations of those countries with third countries. However, Government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India’s security and economic interests, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them,” Muraleedharan said at the end of his address in the lower house.