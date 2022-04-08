Direct tax collection in FY22 grew 49%, indirect tax collection 30%: Revenue Secy

India's direct tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 grew by 49 per cent while the indirect tax collection 30 per cent, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.

Bajaj was briefing on the tax revenue highlights of the fiscal year 2021-2022 and informed that government's direct tax collection of Rs 14.10 lakh crore the said fiscal was Rs 3.02 lakh crore more than budget estimate (BE).

Bajaj also added that gross tax collections in FY22 stood at Rs 27.07 lakh crore and customs mop-up grew 41 per cent.

The revenue secretary also added that improved tax revenues show resilience of the economy.

Moreover, indirect taxes like excise duty stood Rs 1.88 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate. Against the budget estimate of Rs 11.02 lakh crore, indirect tax mop-up was Rs 12.90 lakh crore, he said.

The tax-to-GDP ratio jumped to 11.7 per cent in FY22 from 10.3 per cent in FY21. This was the highest since 1999.