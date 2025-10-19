Diwali deadline relief: Govt extends GSTR-3B filing deadline to Oct 25

The government on Sunday extended the GSTR-3B filing deadline to October 25, giving businesses a five-day breather to submit their tax returns for September and the July–September quarter. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced the extension via a notification and a post on X, stating, "@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline."

Advertisement

@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline!



✅ For Monthly filers (Sept 2025)



✅ For Quarterly filers (Q2: July–Sept 2025)



🗓️ New Due Date: 👉 25th October 2025



📄 (Notification No. 17/2025 – Central Tax, dated 18.10.2025) pic.twitter.com/E0pdzyVHEq — CBIC (@cbic_india) October 19, 2025

GSTR-3B is a summary return form that registered taxpayers submit monthly or quarterly to report their Goods and Services Tax (GST) liabilities. Filing usually follows a staggered schedule between the 20th and 24th of each month, depending on the taxpayer's category.

The extension was widely anticipated, as the original deadline of October 20 coincided with Diwali, one of the country's most significant festivals. Tax professionals had flagged the tight timeline, urging the CBIC to provide relief.

The move affects both monthly filers for September and quarterly filers covering the July–September period. This is not the first time festival dates have prompted filing extensions. Previous years have seen similar last-minute notifications to accommodate taxpayer concerns around major holidays.