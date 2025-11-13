Drone city, space city, green energy hub: CM Naidu’s plan to establish Andhra as a tech, energy leader

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a series of initiatives aimed at establishing the state as a leader in technology, energy, and industrial investment. Speaking at the India Europe Business Partnership Roundtable during the CII Partnership Summit, he outlined the state’s strategic plans to foster innovation and attract global investors.

Advertisement

He emphasised the government’s commitment to rapid approvals for businesses and highlighted recent industrial successes, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to India’s expansive market. The announcements coincide with strengthened India-Europe collaboration in renewable energy and technology, enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s global role.

CM Naidu detailed plans to build a dedicated drone city for both civilian and defence sector needs. This initiative aims to capitalise on advancements in unmanned aerial technology and promote sector-specific growth within the state.

In line with national goals to boost private sector participation in space technology, Andhra Pradesh plans to establish a space city. The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s strengths in AI, data centres, aerospace, and semiconductors, supporting India’s ambitions in high-tech industries.

Advertisement

He cited Google’s planned AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, with a $15,000 investment, as a significant milestone, along with the development of subsea cables linking Singapore.

The energy sector is central to the state’s development strategy. CM Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as a green energy hub, contributing 160 GW towards India’s national target of 500 GW through solar, wind, and pumped storage power generation.

Efforts to attract investment include streamlining regulatory processes and ensuring rapid clearances. The Chief Minister noted that Premier Energy received approvals within 45 days with a single phone call and mentioned Reliance’s expedited approvals for a new brewery, reflecting the government’s focus on the speed of doing business.

CM Naidu also announced the development of a quantum valley in Amaravati following the central government’s quantum computing policy. He expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would host a quantum computer within two years, further diversifying its advanced technology landscape.

Advertisement

Addressing the economic outlook, he said India is set to become the number one economy and is unstoppable. He invited international investors, assuring them of escort officers to facilitate investment applications.

The summit was attended by dignitaries including Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry, and representatives from Armenia, Switzerland, Germany, and India. The event highlighted growing cooperation between India and Europe in renewable energy, technology, and smart manufacturing, with both regions committed to accelerating the green transition and enhancing joint funding mechanisms.