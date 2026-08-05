New WhatsApp Group Chat features

WhatsApp group chat now gets an upgrade with three new features and improvements to refine the experience. Here’s what’s new:

Improved polls: The Poll feature in group chats gets an upgrade, as you can now set a deadline for a poll. This means once the specified time is reached, voting automatically closes. Poll creators can now choose to hide who voted for which option. Therefore, group members will only be able to see the poll results. Lastly, you can now edit the poll question within 15 minutes of creating it.

@all Mentions: WhatsApp has introduced a new @all feature that lets users notify every member of a group with a single mention. With this mention, everyone in the group receives a notification that they've been mentioned.

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WhatsApp says this feature is designed for urgent announcements, such as school or office closures, event deadlines, last-minute changes to plans, and other important group updates. Note that in groups with up to 32 members, only eligible users like admins can use @all.

Create new group chats from existing ones: Instead of creating a new group and adding each participant one by one, you can now start a new group chat with members from an existing group in a single tap. WhatsApp says, “It's perfect for splitting off into a side conversation to plan a surprise party, coordinate event logistics, or dive deeper into a topic without cluttering the main chat.”