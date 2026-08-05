'Victim of motivated complaints': PR Sundar says will pursue legal remedies in sexual harassment case

In May 2023, SEBI barred the financial influencer and options trader, his wife Mangayarkarasi Sundar, and his company Mansun Consultancy from the securities market for a period of one year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms. Earlier in 2022, Sundar faced flak for his distasteful comments on Twitter, has apologised on his YouTube handle regarding the same.

In a video titled "I lost my patience. I am sorry," Sundar then said: "people say I should not have used certain unparliamentary words and I do agree."

In a statement that Sundar shared today, Sundar categorically denied all allegations made against him and stated that he has committed no offence whatsoever. He maintained that the complaint is entirely false, motivated, and a calculated attempt to intimidate him and derail the legitimate legal proceedings initiated in relation to the property dispute.

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While he did not elaborate on the nature of the complaint, according to a report by The New Indian Express, he is accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. Business Today could not independently verify the news report.

Sundar is followed by 6.43 lakh X users.

"Mr. P.R. Sundar has complete faith in the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system. He will continue to pursue all remedies available to him under law and is fully confident that the truth will emerge through the due process of justice," the statement read.

Mansun Consultancy, where Sundar is Managing Director, is the owner of a residential property situated at Nungambakkam. He alleged that the property is presently occupied by a police officer in Tamil Nadu, in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) (Technical Services), who he alleged is in unauthorised occupation and has failed to vacate and hand over possession despite repeated requests.

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Sundar insisted that the police officer retaliated by influencing and orchestrating the filing of a false and malicious complaint against him through the television news reader.

Sundar said he had submitted complaints to the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, seeking appropriate action in accordance with law.

However, despite the complaints having been made, and the Commissioner's assurance to take action against the police officer, no action has been taken thus far, he said, saying a witch-hunt has now been followed.

"The parties have exchanged legal notices in relation to the property dispute, and M/s. Mansun Consultancies Pvt. Ltd. is initiating appropriate civil proceedings before the competent court for recovery of possession and other consequential reliefs," Sundar said.