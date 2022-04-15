Exclusive: France will engage India, EU to get India-EU FTA speedily, says French envoy

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said under the French presidency over the Council of European Union, we will push both India and EU to engage in discussions and try to get a free trade agreement as soon as possible.

“We all want to have more exchanges between our two countries. And the EU is the biggest trade power in the world. So, there's interest on both sides to reinforce the trade to make it easier, which means to lower trade barriers and all the non-tariff barriers,” Ambassador Lenain said.

According to him, negotiators now have to really show their commitment as they are opening all the sectors. “Nobody is going to settle for the middle of the ground or so,” the French ambassador told Business Today exclusively.

Ambassador Lenain also said that he wants more students from India to study in France. “The goal is to double, triple, quadruple the number of students from India, we have in France in the coming years," he stated.

Throwing light on the investment from France in India, Ambassador Lenain noted, “More and more French companies are advancing their local investments in India because India has been promoting Make in India. Our companies have understood that they need to invest in India to develop India and employ Indian people. And that's a good way to give back to the country right now.”

Highlighting India as an attractive investment destination he said, “First, the thing is the people of India, they are well trained, they are young, they are dynamic. They are skilled. Secondly, India is developing very fast. There are a lot of new opportunities. Thirdly, India has a huge market.”

