'Father of India's Green Revolution' Dr MS Swaminathan passes away at 98; PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari pay tributes

Renowned agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, also popularly known as the Father of Green Revolution, has passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related health issues. The ace agricultural scientist is survived by his wife Mina and their three daughters-- Soumya, Madhura, and Nitya.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and daughter of Dr MS Swaminathan told news agency ANI that her father was not keeping well for the last few days, while adding the scientist died peacefully this morning.

She added that her father was committed to farmers' welfare and upliftment of the poorest in society till the end, while thanking everyone who has sent their condolence messages. "I hope that the three of us daughters will continue the legacy that my father and my mother, Mina Swaminathan, have shown us... My father was one of the few people who recognized that women are neglected in agriculture... He had taken a lot of initiatives to promote women's empowerment," she further said.

#WATCH | Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General at the WHO and daughter of MS Swaminathan, says, "...He was not keeping well for the last few days... His end came very peacefully this morning... Till the end, he was committed to the…

Soon after the news of Swaminathan's death went viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to one of its most legendary agricultural scientists.

While sharing his pictures with the deceased scientist, Modi said that Swaminathan's work in the field of agriculture "transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for them". He also acknowledged the late scientist's "unwavering commitment to research and mentorship".

Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation's history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari followed suit and paid his last respects to the departed soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr MS Swaminathan Ji, the visionary agricultural scientist and the father of India's Green Revolution. His lifelong dedication to advancing agriculture and improving food security has left an indelible mark on our nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Gadkari wrote.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, the visionary agricultural scientist and the father of India's Green Revolution. His lifelong dedication to advancing agriculture and improving food security has left an indelible mark on our…

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also gave a heartfelt tribute to Dr MS Swaminathan. Venugopal said that Dr Swaminathan's commitment towards agriculture transformed many lives while adding that the Congress is committed to take his vision forward at every given opportunity to do so.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan, the Father of the Green Revolution.



His contribution to Indian agriculture transformed the lives of millions. We are committed to take his vision forward every opportunity we get.



Om Shanti 🙏 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) September 28, 2023

Born in 1925 in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam area, Dr MS Swaminathan was famous for his leading role in India's Green Revolution. Under the Green Revolution, high-yield varieties of wheat and rice seedlings were planted in poor farmers' fields.

Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987 due to his contributions towards the field of agriculture.

He has also been conferred with the Padma Shri (1967), Padma Bhushan (1972) and Padma Vibhushan (1989).

He also got the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986. The iconic scientist was also named among one of the 20 most influential Asians of the 20th century by Time magazine.

The United Nations Environment Programme also hailed Swaminathan as "the Father of Economic Ecology".

