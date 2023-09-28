‘Animal’ teaser Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor steals the show; ‘Sure-shot next Rs 300-400 crore film,’ say cinephiles

Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana-starrer Animal is out finally on Ranbir Kapoor’s 41st birthday. The two-minute 26-second-long teaser video features amazing dialogues and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, along with high-octane gun and axe fight sequences, triggering cinephiles’ excitement for the film.

Soon after the teaser dropped on YouTube, cinephiles and Ranbir Kapoor fans were ecstatic about the trailer and share their takes on X formerly Twitter regarding the same. The spotlight, however, was royally stolen by Ranbir Kapoor as Animal, according to moviegoers on social media. They were also of the opinion that Bobby Deol’s appearance in the teaser was the biggest surprise.

“Animal teaser is absolutely FANTASTIC….. Ranbir Kapoor as Animal looks deadly….. Bobby Deol might emerge as BIGGEST SURPRISE…. Superhit teaser…. Sure-shot next Rs 300-400 crore film (sic),” film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote on X formerly Twitter.

Another user said that Animal’s teaser works because makers have chosen to not disclose much about the film’s story. “What an intriguing teaser for the Animal! SRV consistently places a strong emphasis on character development. Despite the potential for showcasing intense gun and axe fights, they’ve chosen to maintain an air of mystery,” the user wrote.

What an intriguing teaser for the Animal! SRV consistently places a strong emphasis on character development. Despite the potential for showcasing intense gun and axe fights, they've chosen to maintain an air of mystery.

"Expectations are too high from #Animal. Ranbir Kapoor killed it in the role. His career best will be this performance," another user said.

Expectations are too high from #Animal



Ranbir Kapoor killed it in the role. His career best will be this performance

"Lord Bobby Deol in the end though, looks very menacing & intense. His face off with Ranbir will be deadly," another fan said. “Bloods and Emotions. The last shot of #BobbyDeol is menacing and he is sure to give a Career's best performance. The EPIC clash awaits you on Dec 1st,” yet another user said.

Lord Bobby Deol in the end though, looks very menacing & intense. His face off with Ranbir will be deadly

Bloods and Emotions. The last shot of #BobbyDeol is menacing and he is sure to give a Career's best performance. The EPIC clash awaits you on Dec 1st . #RanbirKapoor #AnimalTeaser

Bloods and Emotions. The last shot of #BobbyDeol is menacing and he is sure to give a Career's best performance. The EPIC clash awaits you on Dec 1st.

Watch Animal teaser here

Animal director, cast, release date

Directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was previously scheduled to release in theatres in September. The film’s release was postponed to prevent a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. Animal will release in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

