French President Emmanuel Macron invited to be Republic Day chief guest

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year. This development comes after US President Joe Biden, who was invited to grace the Republic Day celebrations, expressed his inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

According to a report in news agency PTI that quoted sources, Macron has been invited to be part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Emmanuel Macron would be the sixth French leader to attend a Republic Day celebration as a chief guest. Former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac had visited India to be part of the celebrations twice, in 1976 and 1998. Former Presidents Francois Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Valery Giscard d’Estaing had attended the celebrations in 2016, 2008 and 1980.

India had announced the rescheduling of the Quad Summit to be held around Republic Day due to scheduling issues of the member states including US, Australia and Japan. “The Quad Summit in India is proposed to be held later in 2024. We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners,” a source had told India Today. The Quad Summit was reportedly scheduled to be held a day after Republic Day but was not formally announced.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour in Paris. The Bastille Day parade was the highlight of the celebrations, and a 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the same. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force joined the flypast along with French jets.

Following PM Modi’s two-day visit, Emmanuel Macron visited Delhi for the G20 Summit hosted by India. The two leaders held talks, following which they said that had a productive meeting and reiterated the strength of France-India relations.

