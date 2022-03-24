Fuel price hike: PNG up by Re 1, CNG by 50 paise in Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Re 1 to 36.61 per unit (measured in standard cubic metres or SCM). According to IGL, the new price will come into effect from Thursday (March 24). This means more expensive cooking fuel for the nearly 1.68 million domestic households that use IGL's PNG across the country.

In addition, IGL also hiked its retail CNG prices by 50 paise/kg to cost Rs 59.01 in the NCT of Delhi area.

The increase in PNG prices comes a day after fuel retailers raised LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates in the wake of the spike in global gas and oil prices.

In NCT of Delhi, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per SCM, while in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, customers will have to pay Rs 35.86 per SCM.





In areas of Haryana, such as Karnal & Rewari, PNG will cost Rs 35.42 per SCM and in Gurugram Rs 34.81 per SCM.

In towns of Uttar Pradesh such as Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli piped gas will cost Rs 39.37 per SCM. In Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur it will cost Rs 38.50 per SCM while in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand people will have to pay Rs 42.023 per SCM.

In addition, the CNG rate hike by 50 paise/kg in Delhi will have an effect in adjoining areas as customers will now have to pay a hiked rate of Rs 61.58 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, CNG will cost Rs 66.26 per kg while in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur it will cost Rs 70.82 per kg.

Rates will vary throughout Haryana as CNG will cost Rs 67.37 per kg in Gurugram, Rs 69.48 in Rewari, and Rs 67.38 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal.

Previously, the IGL had on March 8 raised CNG prices by 50 paisa per kg but left PNG prices unchanged. CNG now costs Rs 57.51 per kg in Delhi and Rs 59.58 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.