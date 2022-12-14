Funds from supplementary demand for grants is going to OMCs: FM in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday replied to the discussion on the demands for grants for the current fiscal and demands for excess grants for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

FM said country needs to work on self-sufficiency with regards to fertiliser production.

"Funds from supplementary demand for grants is going to oil marketing companies to an extent because domestic LPG operations and also for compensating for several of the losses which the OMCs have made," said Sitharaman.

She also said that funds from supplementary demand for grants also going for Ujjwala LPG scheme. She said the Centre is considering additional Rs 10,000 crore for railway capex.

India's forex reserves are one of the largest and provide adequate buffer against global spillovers, said FM in Lok Sabha, quoting World Bank report.