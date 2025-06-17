G7 Summit: PM Modi reaches Canada, to hold discussions with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump decided to leave the summit early due to the situation in the Middle East.

PM Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived in Canada from Cyprus, and is expected to hold discussions with world leaders on global issues, energy security, technology and innovation. This is his 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit, scheduled for June 16-17.

At the G7 Summit, PM Modi will engage with leaders of G7 countries, invited outreach nations, and heads of international organisations on key global issues. Discussions will focus on energy security, technology, innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus, and quantum-related matters, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier. He is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings during the Summit.

PM Modi is also expected to speak at the G7 Outreach Summit, scheduled for Tuesday noon.

Carney's invitation to Modi is believed to be a signal of the new Canadian government's intention to mend ties with New Delhi, which had deteriorated following the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five diplomats after Ottawa linked them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took office as Canada's prime minister in March after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exit. New Delhi expressed hope to rebuild relations with Canada based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

Bilateral trade in goods in 2024 reached $8.6 billion, with India exporting $4.2 billion and importing $4.4 billion. Trade in services stood at $14.3 billion, with India exporting $2.5 billion and importing $11.8 billion worth of services.

The G7 Summit takes place amid rising geopolitical tensions, including escalating conflict in the Middle East following strikes between Iran and Israel, and a trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Trump arrived in Kananaskis on Sunday for the Summit and will hold bilateral meetings with Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.