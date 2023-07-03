scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Govt finalises scheme for Indian carbon market, steering committee to be formed

Feedback

Govt finalises scheme for Indian carbon market, steering committee to be formed

The scheme also necessitates the formation of a National Steering Committee, which will govern and have direct oversight over the functioning of the Indian carbon market

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Govt finalises scheme for Indian carbon market, steering committee to be formed Govt finalises scheme for Indian carbon market, steering committee to be formed
SUMMARY
  • The ministry approved the formation of India’s first domestic regulated carbon market
  • The scheme also necessitates the formation of a National Steering Committee, which will govern and have direct oversight over the functioning of the Indian carbon market
  • Carbon credit trading scheme will usher in a new era to revive the trading of emissions through the establishment of a domestic registry followed by integration with power exchanges

To boost the trading of carbon credits in the country, the Ministry of Power has notified the Carbon Credit Market Scheme. This development comes within days of the government releasing a draft document for establishing a green credits market in India.

Through a gazette notification last week, the ministry approved the formation of India’s first domestic regulated carbon market. The scheme also necessitates the formation of a National Steering Committee, which will govern and have direct oversight over the functioning of the Indian carbon market.

“The steering committee will be managed by the Ministry of Power (MoP) along with the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) along with representation of other ministries. The empowered committee will soon issue guidance on issuance criteria, validity of issued emission reductions along with detailed application procedures. 

“This will ensure a structured approach towards meeting the nationally determined contribution (NDCs) of India by 2030,” said Inderjeet Singh, Partner at Deloitte India.

The National Steering Committee will be responsible for providing recommendations for the formulation and finalising of procedures for institutionalising the Indian carbon market, specific greenhouse gas emission targets for the obligated entities, guidelines regarding the trading of carbon credit certificates outside India, to issue carbon credit certificate. It will also be involved in developing the process or conditions for crediting period or renewal or expiry of a carbon credit certificate, to monitor the functions of the Indian carbon market, constitute any committee or working group as required in connection with Indian carbon market; and, any other functions assigned to it by the central government.

As the recently notified carbon credit trading scheme will usher in a new era to revive the trading of emissions through the establishment of a domestic registry followed by integration with power exchanges, Manish Dabkara, Chairman and MD EKI Energy Services and President CMAI (Carbon Market Association Of India, says, “Taking a cue from its Paris Agreement commitment and chasing its NetZero goal, Government of India in consultation with the Bureau has released the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) for the institutionalisation and functioning of the Indian Carbon Market (ICM). It involves a process for compliance in which emission objectives will be established for specific industries and organisations, surpassing which they will receive credit certificates.”

Also Watch | World’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, with on-board water park, to launch in January 2024; All you need to know about Wonder of the Seas and other large cruise ships

Also Watch | SGX Nifty now GIFT Nifty; timings, how to check data, other details you need to know

Published on: Jul 03, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement