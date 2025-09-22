Govt likely to sell minority stake in half-a-dozen state-run companies: DIPAM secretary

The government is planning to sell minority stakes in about half a dozen state-run companies, said Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Arunish Chawla to CNBC-TV18. However, he did not confirm which companies will be considered for the stake sale.

The government has plans to sell shares in five public sector banks, including UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, as well as reduce its shareholding in the largest insurer in the country, Life Insurance Corporation of India to meet the market regulator’s minimum public shareholding norms. Meanwhile, ONGC and NHPC have also been exploring listing their green arms, ONGC Green Energy and NHPC Renewable Energy, respectively.

Chawla told the television channel at the Network18 Reforms Reloaded 2025 event in New Delhi that the government is planning the initial public offering (IPO) of a state-run firm in the natural resources sector in the current financial year. Chawla said the department would beat its disinvestment target of Rs 47,000 crore in the current financial year.

The official added that there would be more Offers for Sale (OFS), few IPOs and more value creation opportunities for the small retail investor. "We started with a few stake sales at the beginning of the year, we held up a bit in days of nervousness, but as markets have stabilised, we will bring in value creation opportunities for small investors. We will bring in more OFS, we will bring in minority stake sales, we will bring in a few IPOs and we will speed up this journey," he said.

Chawla also expressed optimism that the divestment of IDBI Bank would be completed by the end of the year.

The DIPAM secretary said insurance and defence spaces may see action when it comes to IPOs.