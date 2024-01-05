scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Indian economy to grow 7.3% in FY24: Govt's first advance estimates

Feedback

Indian economy to grow 7.3% in FY24: Govt's first advance estimates

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 296.58 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs 272.41 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2023, said govt on Friday

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Govt pegs FY24 GDP growth at 7.3%, show first advance estimates Govt pegs FY24 GDP growth at 7.3%, show first advance estimates

The growth in India's real gross domestic product (GDP) during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.3 per cent as compared to 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Friday in its first advance estimates of national accounts.

"Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 296.58 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs 272.41 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2023. The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.9 per cent as compared to 16.1 per cent in 2022-23," said NSO.

An increased estimate of annual GDP was widely expected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its own growth forecast last month to 7% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.

The central bank's revised growth forecast of 7% for 2023/24 was a "conservative estimate" considering robust growth reflected in high-frequency indicators data for October and November, Michael Patra, RBI's deputy governor said last month.

The Indian economy grew faster than expected 7.6% year-on-year in the September quarter, after growing 7.8% in the previous quarter, prompting many private economists to upwardly revise their yearly estimates.

S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, setting to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

S&P expects India, currently the world's fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4% this fiscal and estimates growth will pick up to 7% by fiscal 2027.

In contrast, it expects China's growth to slow to 4.6% by 2026 from an estimated 5.4% this year.

With inputs from Reuters

Published on: Jan 05, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement