Govt permits the export of second generation ethanol

The government issued a notification permitting the export of second generation ethanol with immediate effect. The exporters must possess a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification, said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in its notification.

Export of second generation ethanol “is permitted for fuel and non-fuel purposes, subject to a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification from the relevant competent authority”, said DGFT.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Second generation ethanol is produced through cellulosic material such as bagasse, wood waster, and other renewable resources, industrial wastage, lignocellulosic feedstocks, for eg. agricultural and forestry residues such as rice and wheat straw, corn and stover, woody biomass, non-food crops such as grasses, algae, and residue streams. The second generation ethanol has low CO2 emissions or high GHG reduction, and does not compete with food crops for land use.

It also meets IS 15464 specifications that refer to requirements, methods of sampling and test methods for anhydrous ethanol that’s used as a blending component with gasoline for automotive fuel.

Separately, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, earlier this month, urged biofuel producers to boost ethanol production to tap into global export opportunities. Addressing the two-day India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference 2025, organised by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), he also emphasised India's achievements in ethanol blending, energy security, and rural development.

Advertisement

According to ISMA data from July 2025, India reached its goal of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol five years ahead of schedule. The blending rate increased significantly from 1.5 per cent when the programme started in 2014.