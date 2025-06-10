Govt plans scheme to support MSME exporters in global markets

The Indian government is working on a scheme to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) register their products in international markets, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said during an interaction with Indian businesses in Berne on June 9.

Goyal said the scheme would cover the entire cost of registration for new products in new markets, especially for first-time exporters. “Any MSME that needs to spend money to register their products anywhere in the world—particularly for new products and new markets—the government will fund the whole cost,” he stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The initiative is expected to be part of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) announced in the Union Budget, which will include around a dozen components aimed at boosting India’s exports. These include easier credit for MSMEs, support for e-commerce exports, overseas warehousing, and branding initiatives.

The EPM will operate under two key pillars: trade finance support and market access.

Goyal highlighted that MSMEs contribute over 40% of India’s total exports, which rose to $ 825 billion in 2024–25, up from $ 778 billion the previous year. He called on Indian industry to focus on value-added exports and branding. “Can we jointly run campaigns to market Indian rice globally? We need to add value and build global brands,” he said.

Advertisement

He also announced the second phase of the Bharat Mandapam convention centre at New Delhi, with several lakh square feet being added to expand exhibition space.

Touching on trade agreements, Goyal noted that India has signed FTAs with the UAE, Australia, the UK, and EFTA, and is negotiating with the EU, Oman, and New Zealand. Talks are also underway to revive trade discussions with Brazil under the Mercosur bloc. “We are now engaging with advanced economies to ensure better outcomes,” he said.