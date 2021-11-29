Govt receives Rs 27.90 excise duty on petrol, Rs 21.80 on diesel

The Ministry of Finance said in a reply in the Lok Sabha that the government earns Rs 27.90 as excise duty on petrol and Rs 21.80 on diesel per litre. In a reply to AITC MLA Mala Roy, the ministry revealed the excise amounts it receives.

It further stated that it earns Rs 1.40 per litre as basic excise duty for petrol, Rs 11 as special additional excise duty, Rs 13 as additional excise duty (road and infrastructure cess), and Rs 2.50 as agriculture infrastructure and development cess, amounting to Rs 27.90.

For diesel, the Centre earns Rs 1.80 per litre as basic excise duty for diesel, Rs 8 as special additional excise duty, Rs 8 as additional excise duty (road and infrastructure cess), and Rs 4 as agriculture infrastructure and development cess, amounting to Rs 21.80.

Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed in the past few months. However, fuel rates have been kept unchanged for the past 25 consecutive days. Even so, petrol is currently priced at Rs 103.97 in Delhi, Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, Rs 101.40 in Chennai and Rs 104.67 in Kolkata.

A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 in Delhi, Rs 94.14 in Mumbai, Rs 91.93 in Chennai and Rs 89.79 in Kolkata.

The Centre had earlier this month cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Following the BJP-ruled Centre’s decision, multiple BJP-ruled states further cut down fuel taxes.

