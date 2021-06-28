Govt to spend additional Rs 23,220 cr for COVID-19 preparedness, special focus on children

The Centre on Monday said it will spend an additional Rs 23,220 crore for short-term emergency preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic.

The new scheme will have a special focus on children, paediatric care and paediatric beds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while announcing the stimulus package for the economy hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes at a time when some experts have raised concerns that the future wave of COVID-19 pandemic can affect children.

