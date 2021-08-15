Govt to supply fortified rice to poor by 2024: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.

"Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes," Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before the speech, said whether through ration shops or the Midday Meal scheme, the rice made available under every government programme will be fortified by the year 2024.

Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the ''Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)'', five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice -- mixed with nutrients -- in their respective identified district.

Also Read: India takes pride in largest vaccination programme in the world, says PM Modi

Also Read: Over 4.5 cr new households got piped water connected under Jal Jeevan Mission in last 2 yrs: PM Modi