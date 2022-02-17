Govt's orders to remove curbs at state borders to boost economic recovery: Experts

Central government recently asked states and union territories (UTs) to do away with additional restrictions at borders and airports, considering a dip in COVID-19 cases. The move is expected to boost inter-state movement, thereby providing a ray of hope for the tourism and aviation industries, along with a push for overall economic recovery.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, in a letter had written to the states said that with the changing epidemiology of COVID-19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimizing the transmission and circulation of virus have been reviewed and updated.

"In earlier months in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain states have imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing public health challenge of Covid- 19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state level points of entries," Bhushan said in the letter.

Public health experts have said that downward trend of coronavirus is expected to boost the economic recovery.

"Interstate movement must take place on a large scale so that economic recovery can be fast. Both for the purpose of tourism and business, travel must be encouraged. After all, travel can provide a boost to a wide range of activities which will in turn supply an impetus to the functioning of the economy," said Arup Mitra, professor of Economics, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

While India imposed the strictest lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 infections, the implications of restrictions were also clear as it impacted livelihoods to a major extent.

"This is a move in the right direction as the number of reported cases is quite low, and falling rapidly, making it the appropriate time to open up and move towards normal day-to-day life. Livelihoods need to be quickly restored, while at the same time still following COVID appropriate behaviour, especially when indoors and in crowded places," said Dr Harsh Mahajan President, NATHEALTH, healthcare federation of India.

