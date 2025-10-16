Green ammonia, green concrete, precision fermentation: WEF lists 10 emerging technology solutions for planetary health

A new World Economic Forum report, developed in partnership with Frontiers, highlights ten emerging technology solutions pivotal for climate action and planetary health. Spanning food, water, energy, and materials, these technologies are seen as critical for tackling climate disruption, including droughts, methane leaks, and water scarcity. Many of these innovations already exist but are underutilised, with deployment hinging on investment, infrastructure, and responsible governance.

"The urgent realities of climate change are clear, but what is less visible are the technologies already available and how they can be used in new ways to deliver solutions," said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. "This research provides global leaders with the foresight they need to act at the necessary speed and scale."

The ten featured solutions are:

1. Precision fermentation for animal-free proteins

It offers animal-free proteins that could transform food, materials, and medicine while reducing the need for feed crops, conserving water and energy, and lowering methane emissions from livestock.

2. Green ammonia production for cleaner fertiliser

It introduces cleaner methods to make fertiliser, replacing energy-intensive traditional processes. This shift helps reduce emissions and pollution, supporting sustainable farming and clean shipping fuels.

3. Automated food waste upcycling

It uses advanced sorting systems to identify and separate food waste, even when spoiled or mixed with packaging, enabling its conversion into compost, animal feed, or new products.

4. Methane capture and utilisation

This technology detects and traps methane leaks from farms, landfills, and industries before they enter the atmosphere, offering a rapid way to slow global warming.

5. Green concrete

Made with recycled materials and capable of locking carbon, green concrete promises cleaner construction while preserving vital resources.

6. Next-generation bi-directional charging

These systems allow electricity to flow both into and out of batteries, enhancing grid flexibility and stability across electric vehicles, homes, and other storage sources

7. Timely and specific earth observation

Timely and specific earth observation through new satellites and sensors provides real-time data on floods, droughts, and deforestation, enabling governments, companies, and communities to act swiftly before crises worsen.

8. Modular geothermal energy

These systems, which are smaller and factory-built, can deliver constant renewable power nearly anywhere, adding reliable clean energy to the global mix.

9. Regenerative desalination

Such technologies produce clean drinking water using significantly less energy than conventional methods, offering sustainable water solutions for arid regions worldwide.

10. Soil health technology convergence

This combines sensors, microbes, and artificial intelligence to restore degraded soils. This approach helps soils store more carbon, increase food production, and support ecosystems effectively.

Each solution was chosen for its novelty, depth, and potential to generate significant benefits for society and the environment. The selected technologies were evaluated using expert nominations, AI trend analysis, peer assessments, and review of adoption conditions. The report emphasises that success depends on open science, cross-sector collaboration, and robust policy frameworks.

"Open science and cross-sector partnerships are essential if we're to turn innovation into impact," said Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor at Frontiers. "This report shows that while no single technology is a silver bullet, together they can help us bend the curve towards a healthier planet and a more sustainable future for all."

These innovations can accelerate emission reductions, help societies adapt to climate impacts, and repair environmental damage. Technologies such as modular geothermal energy and bi-directional charging are set to provide reliable, renewable power, while next-generation building materials and earth observation technology help communities respond to environmental threats. Pilot projects, such as desalination in the Middle East and geothermal energy systems, show how local investment and policy enablement drive adoption.