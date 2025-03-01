GST collections rise 9.1% to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in February, domestic revenue up by 10%

The latest provisional data released on February 28, 2025, highlights a healthy uptick in GST collections compared to February 2024. Domestic GST revenues climbed by approximately 10.2 percent, with collections rising from ₹1,28,760 crore to ₹1,41,945 crore. Meanwhile, import revenues increased by 5.4 percent, signalling steady growth in cross-border trade taxation.

A closer look at the figures reveals that the overall Gross GST Revenue, which includes both domestic and import components, surged by roughly 9.1 percent — from ₹1,68,337 crore in the previous year to ₹1,83,646 crore in February 2025. On a net basis, after accounting for refunds, the total GST revenue grew by 8.1 percent, reinforcing the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline tax collections.

As per the data, during the month, mop up from Central GST stood at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST at Rs 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore and compensation cess of Rs 13,868 crore.

Total refunds issued during February were Rs 20,889 crore, a 17.3 percent increase over the year-ago period. Net GST collections during February 2025 grew 8.1 percent to about Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

State-wise performance has been mixed. Several states and union territories reported significant gains: Haryana's collections jumped by 20 percent, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh both marked a 14 percent rise, and even the Center Jurisdiction recorded an impressive 45 percent increase. However, not all regions shared the same momentum; Jammu and Kashmir experienced a slight 2 percent dip, while areas like Ladakh and Lakshadweep saw notable declines.

While these numbers are provisional and subject to final adjustments, the overall trajectory suggests a robust GST framework that continues to evolve and contribute significantly to the national exchequer.

In the Union Budget, the government projected an 11 percent increase in GST revenue for the year, estimating collections at Rs 11.78 lakh crore, including Central GST and compensation cess.