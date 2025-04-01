GST collections rise 9.9% YoY in March to Rs 1.96 lakh cr; Gujarat posts 14% growth

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March 2025 have reached a significant milestone, climbing to Rs 1.96 lakh crore. This marks an impressive 9.9% year-on-year increase, underscoring the strengthening economic activities across the country. The rise in collections is a positive indicator of the fiscal health and suggests a robust consumption pattern among consumers and businesses alike. This figure is notably higher than the previous month's collection of Rs 1.62 trillion, which had already demonstrated an 8.1% year-on-year growth.

Breaking down the components of the GST, the central GST collections amounted to Rs 38,100 crore, while the state GST collections stood at Rs 49,900 crore. The integrated GST, which includes taxes on the inter-state supply of goods and services, reached Rs 95,900 crore. Additionally, the GST cess, which is levied on the supply of certain goods and services to compensate for revenue loss to states, came in at Rs 12,300 crore. These figures showcase the widespread participation in the GST system by both consumers and enterprises, reflecting the system's maturity and its role as a stable revenue source for the government.

State-wise data

The cumulative growth in GST collections from April 2024 to March 2025 was 9.4% year-on-year, a slight increase from the 9.1% growth recorded for the April to December period. This period has seen various states and union territories exhibiting significant growth rates. For instance, Gujarat's earnings from GST rose by 14% in FY 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year, reaching Rs 73,281 crore, an increment well above the national average growth rate. Such performance highlights Gujarat's significant contribution to the national GDP through its efficient tax collection mechanisms.

Several states and union territories experienced double-digit growth in GST collections, demonstrating the diverse economic activities across regions. Tripura, Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands showed substantial year-on-year increases, recording 32%, 30%, 30%, 26%, and 60% growth, respectively. These figures reflect the growing economic engagements and investments in these areas, contributing positively to the overall GST collection. Conversely, regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu faced declines, indicating challenges that could be due to local economic conditions or administrative hurdles.

The growth in domestic refunds, which rose 2.8%, and the substantial 41.2% increase in total refunds, including a remarkable 201.9% year-on-year boost from imports, highlights improvements in the tax administration system. This efficiency in processing refunds could encourage more compliance and participation in the GST framework. The overall refund growth from April to March in FY25 was 16.4% year-on-year, amounting to Rs 2.52 trillion, reflecting the government's efforts to streamline tax operations and facilitate smoother transactions for businesses. These developments indicate a steady path towards enhancing the efficiency of India's taxation system, benefiting both the government and taxpayers.