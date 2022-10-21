GST Council approves extension of GSTR-3B return filing deadline to Oct 21; check details here 

The GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council has approved the extension of the due date from October 20 to October 21 of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September. The development was confirmed by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet.

The CBIC tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and tweeted, “The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers from 20th October 2022 to 21st October 2022. The notification in this regard is under process.”

The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022. The notification in this regard is under process. @nsitharaman — CBIC (@cbic_india) October 21, 2022

GSTR-3B is a self-declared summary return filed on a monthly basis but is quarterly for QRMP scheme. A separate form has to be filed for every GSTIN. Taxpayers have to provide details such as summary figures of sales, ITC claimed and net tax payable in GSTR-3B.

This form is filed between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month in a staggered manner. The CBIC announced the extension of GSTR-3B due date due to glitches with the GSTN portal.

The CBIC said that it has received an 'incident report' regarding the slow functioning of the portal. The board further noted, "We continue to monitor the matter closely and the proposal for extension is being examined in consultation with the GST Council so that there is no burden of late fees or interest on the taxpayer."

The GSTN too acknowledged the issue in a tweet.