Gujarat govt postpones Vibrant Gujarat summit on rising COVID-19 cases

The Gujarat government has announced that it has postponed the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. This summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier slated to be held on January 10. This summit will now be held on January 12, according to news agency ANI.



The Vibrant Gujarat Summit is slated to be a mega-event as 26 countries, business tycoons and investors from India and abroad will participate in the event. These 26 partner countries will enhance the reach and engagement of the event with the international business and knowledge community.



“We have confirmed participation from 15 foreign ministries, 4 foreign governors and Heads of States alike, and the CEOs from global brands. The VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks, the State, and the country,” Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said.



Heads of States and Heads of Governments of five countries will participate in this summit. These are Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deoba, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.



Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other heads of states and governments, those participating in the occasion include top business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group, Harsh Goenka of the RPG Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharati Airtel, Ashok Hinduja of Hinduja Group and N Chandrasekharan of Tata Group.



The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.