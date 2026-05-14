Amul, Mother Dairy raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 14: Check new rates here

Two of India's biggest dairy brands announced price increases on the same day. Amul and Mother Dairy have both raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across several variants, with the revised rates effective from May 14, 2026. The increases cover some of the most widely consumed milk products in the country.

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The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets Amul products, said the revision was driven by rising costs of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel over the past year. Milk procurement prices paid to farmers have also increased by 3.7% since May 2025, the last time Amul revised its rates.

What the new Amul prices look like

Across Amul's popular variants, here is what changes from May 14:

Amul Taaza (500 ml): Rs 28 → Rs 29

Amul Gold (500 ml): Rs 34 → Rs 35

Amul Cow Milk (500 ml): Rs 29 → Rs 30

Amul Shakti (500 ml): Rs 31 → Rs 32

Amul Buffalo Milk (500 ml): Rs 37 → Rs 39 Advertisement

T Special (1 litre): Rs 63 → Rs 66

Mother Dairy's revised rates in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has also revised prices across its range in the Delhi-NCR market:

Toned milk, bulk vended: Rs 56 → Rs 58 per litre

Toned milk, pouched: Rs 58 → Rs 60 per litre

Full cream milk, pouched: Rs 72 per litre

Double-toned milk: Rs 54 per litre

Cow milk: Rs 60 → Rs 62 per litre

Mother Dairy said farmer procurement prices have risen by around 6% over the past year and that the latest revision represents only a partial pass-through of those increased costs, designed to maintain a balance between farmer welfare and consumer affordability.

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Where the money goes

Both companies were clear that a substantial portion of consumer payment flows back to milk producers. Amul said nearly 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers goes directly to farmers. Mother Dairy said it passes on approximately 75 to 80% of its milk sales realisation to the farmers supplying it.

The companies framed the revision not just as a cost response but as a measure to support farmer income and encourage higher milk production in the months ahead.