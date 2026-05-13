Expert strategy: Analyst's views on TCS, Wipro, E2E Networks | Daily Calls on BTTV

TCS, Wipro, E2E Networks : Shares of TCS, Wipro, E2E Networks featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 13, 2026. Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investments replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

TCS

Caller Raju Tiwari asked on the potential downside on TCS stock. Jain advised to stay away from the IT sector stocks. The stocks are being impacted by the negative news surrounding the IT sector. Rs 2,365 breakdown was not expected. Buy IT bees instead of individual IT stocks.

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Wipro

The stock has given a Rs 198 breakdown. It can fall up to Rs 140-Rs 159 level. The recovery will be very weak on this counter. Infosys, TCS Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies may hit new highs after the recovery but Jain does not expect a record high on the Wipro counter.

E2E Networks

Caller Gaurav had a query on the stock. The stock has fallen for the second session on profitbooking.

One should have bought it at Rs 2400 and booked profit at Rs 3200. From trading perspective, the stock can reach Rs 3,894.

If one is an investor, don't do buy-sell. One should wait for the stock reaching Rs 9,000 mark.

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