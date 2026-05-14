BT Explainer: How the new personalised post office cheque book facility will work

The Department of Posts has launched a new personalised cheque book facility for Post Office Savings Account (POSA) holders, bringing post office banking services closer to the standards followed by private and public sector banks.

The facility became available from May 8, 2026, and is aimed at improving customer convenience, cheque security and doorstep banking services for millions of post office account holders.

Advertisement

What has changed?

Until now, cheque books issued by post offices were non-personalised and did not carry details such as the account holder’s name or account number. Customers usually had to visit post office counters to collect these cheque books.

Under the new system, personalised cheque books will come with pre-printed details including:

Account holder’s name

Account number

IFSC code of the Department of Posts

The Department of Posts said the move is intended to improve customer experience while also reducing errors and enhancing cheque verification security.

Another major change is that personalised cheque books will now be delivered free of cost to the customer’s registered address instead of being issued mainly through post office branches.

MUST READ: Bank FDs vs Post Office time deposits: Which offers better returns, safety, tax benefits in 2026?

Advertisement

How can customers apply?

Customers can currently request a personalised cheque book by visiting their post office branch.

The Department of Posts has also announced that this facility will soon be extended to internet banking and mobile banking platforms, allowing customers to place requests online.

At the same time, the earlier instant cheque book facility will continue. These cheque books, however, will remain non-personalised and will only be available at post office counters.

MUST READ: Post office savings under lens? Why PAN is now mandatory under 2026 tax rules

Is it mandatory to shift?

No. Post Office Savings Account holders can choose between:

Instant cheque books without printed details

Personalised cheque books with pre-printed account information

Advertisement

Customers are not required to compulsorily switch to the personalised format.

Conditions applied

The Department of Posts has prescribed several conditions before a personalised cheque book request can be approved.

These include:

The mobile number must be linked to the primary account holder’s CIF

The savings account should maintain at least ₹500 minimum balance

Customers should have sufficient funds to cover cheque issuance charges of ₹20 plus applicable GST, wherever applicable

The account should not be dormant or fully frozen

Requests can only be initiated at the Account SOL, meaning the branch where the savings account is maintained

If any of these conditions are not met, the request may be rejected.

MUST READ: Looking beyond mutual funds, SIPs? Here are 7 investment options that can generate regular income

What if the cheque book is not delivered?

If the personalised cheque book cannot be delivered despite multiple delivery attempts, it will be returned to the concerned post office branch where the account is maintained.

The cheque book will then remain in safe custody for 45 days, during which records will be maintained by the branch.

If the customer still does not collect it within that period, the undelivered cheque leaves will be treated as unused and marked as “spoiled” in the Department’s Finacle banking system.

Advertisement

The new facility is part of the Department of Posts’ broader efforts to modernise post office banking services and improve digital and doorstep banking convenience for customers across the country.

MUST READ: Are high-yield bonds worth the risk when govt-backed schemes offer up to 8.2% returns? Expert explains argument