India expresses concerns to UK over misuse of its asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements

India expressed its concerns over the misuse of UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements during the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft.

India conveyed its concerts on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India. India also requested for better cooperation with the UK as well as increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistani extremists. India urged the UK to take appropriate proactive action.

In the meeting that was also attended by other senior officials of both the countries, the ongoing cooperation was reviewed and further steps to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security & global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition were also discussed apart from the anti-India activities in the UK by pro-Khalistani groups.

India’s displeasure comes after pro-Khalistani groups attacked the Indian high commission in London, brought down the Indian Tricolour and replaced it with a Khalistani flag. A miffed India also summoned the top-most UK diplomat in India and asked for an explanation for the absence of security last month.

In a statement last month, the Ministry of External Affairs had said, “India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.”

Both the countries agreed to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the countries.

