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India now makes more steel than US and Japan combined. Anand Mahindra says: 'Simply incredible'

India now makes more steel than US and Japan combined. Anand Mahindra says: 'Simply incredible'

According to the World Steel Association's 2025 data, India produced 164.9 million tonnes of crude steel, compared with 81.9 million tonnes by the US and 80.7 million tonnes by Japan

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 4:32 PM IST
India now makes more steel than US and Japan combined. Anand Mahindra says: 'Simply incredible'Anand Mahindra stunned as India's steel production surpasses US and Japan combined

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday expressed astonishment at India's growing steel production, highlighting that the country now produces more crude steel than the United States and Japan combined.

Reacting to data from the World Steel Association, Mahindra called the milestone "simply incredible" and recalled how India had overtaken Japan to become the world's second-largest steel producer in 2018.

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"One advantage of being of my vintage is having witnessed the dramatic transformation of our economy over the decades," Mahindra wrote on X. "In 2023, I shared my sense of wonder at seeing India’s steel production surge ahead of Japan’s. For me, that alone was an almost unbelievable milestone."

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"And now, India is producing more steel than the US and Japan COMBINED! I need a moment to catch my breath…" he added.

India produces 164.9 million tonnes of steel

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According to the World Steel Association's 2025 data, India produced 164.9 million tonnes of crude steel, compared with 81.9 million tonnes by the US and 80.7 million tonnes by Japan.

Together, the US and Japan produced 162.6 million tonnes, around 2.3 million tonnes less than India.

India remained the world's second-largest steel producer after China, which produced 960.8 million tonnes in 2025.

India's output also rose 10.4% from 149.4 million tonnes in 2024, according to the association.

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Mahindra also linked the achievement to his family's history, recalling that his grandfather, J.C. Mahindra, had served as India's first Iron & Steel Controller during the Second World War.

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"Somewhere in a parallel universe, my grandfather, J.C. Mahindra, who was appointed India’s first Iron & Steel Controller during the Second World War, must be celebrating," he said.

He credited major steelmakers, including Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and JSW, along with the wider industry, for the growth.

"My gratitude to Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW, & all the other companies and people who have driven this extraordinary transformation of one of our most fundamental industries," Mahindra said. "What a journey. And what a foundation for the future!"

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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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