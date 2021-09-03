India, US sign agreement to develop Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

The government announced on Friday that India and the United States have signed an agreement for cooperation in the development of Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV).

In an official statement, the Defence Ministry said the Project Agreement (PA) for ALUAV under the Joint Working Group Air Systems in the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) was signed on July 30.

"The agreement is a significant step towards deepening defence technology collaboration between the two nations through co-development of defence equipment," noted the Defence Ministry.

This project agreement for the ALUAV falls under the research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) Memorandum of Agreement, which was signed between the Ministry of Defence and US Department of Defence in January 2006 and renewed in January 2015.

"The PA outlines the collaboration between Air Force Research Laboratory, Indian Air Force, and Defence Research and Development Organisation towards design, development, demonstration, testing and evaluation of systems to co-develop an ALUAV Prototype," the Defence Ministry said.

The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), along with the Indian and US Air Forces, are the principal organisations responsible for the execution of this agreement.

The Defence Ministry added the main aim of the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) is to bring sustained leadership focus to promote collaborative technology exchange and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of future technologies for the Indian and US military forces.

Under the initiative, Joint Working Groups on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established to focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains.

The ministry said the PA for the co-development of ALUAV has been overseen by the Joint Working Group on Air Systems. The Defence Ministry termed it as a "major accomplishment for DTTI".

