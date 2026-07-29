Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 945 crore, revenue rises 9% 

The company reported an average gross operated production of 77.7 kboepd across its assets, while the average working interest production stood at 51.1 kboepd. kboepd stands for "thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day," a standard unit of measurement in the oil and gas industry.

At the end of the first quarter, total gross oil and gas production reached 7.1 million boe, while total working interest production stood at 4.7 million boe.

Speaking on the performance, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO and Whole Time Director - Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited said, "Q1FY27 marked a defining milestone in our journey with the company’s listing on the BSE and NSE. The quarter's performance reflects the resilience of our business and our focus on operational excellence, exploration success with Deep Gas discovery, and disciplined capital allocation. As we advance a strong pipeline of near and medium-term growth opportunities including exploration drilling, enhanced oil recovery (ASP), and infill development campaigns aimed at arresting decline and enhancing production and resources, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

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The company’s strong EBITDA and revenue growth, and healthy PAT, reflects its solid fundamentals and continued commitment to optimising operations and enhancing efficiency for efficiency for long-term sustainable growth.