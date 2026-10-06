RBI export rules: EDF filing to become mandatory for service exporters from October 1

For goods exports, exporters are required to declare the full export value through an EDF at the time of export. However, there is an important exception for shipments routed through an Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) port). In such cases, the shipping bill itself will be treated as the EDF.

The rules are different for services, including software exports.

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Service exporters will have to submit an EDF specifying the full export value within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. This effectively introduces a defined reporting window linked to the invoicing cycle rather than requiring the declaration at the time the service is delivered.

From 1 October 2026, Under RBI's FEMA export and import regulations, the EDF becomes an important compliance requirement for export transactions. ➡️For goods, exporters must declare the full export value through EDF at the time of export. However, where goods are exported through an EDI port, the shipping bill itself will be treated as the EDF. ➡️For services, including software, the exporter must submit an EDF specifying the full export value within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. Multiple service exports during a month can be covered in one EDF. For non software services, EDF can alternatively be submitted by the date of payment. For all service exporters other than software, this is a MAJOR change, as earlier, exporters of services other than software (IT and IT enabled services) did not need to file an export declaration. — Taxology India (@taxologyin) October 6, 2026

Software exporters get some flexibility

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The framework provides additional flexibility for software exporters. Where multiple software service exports take place during a month, they can be covered under one EDF, rather than requiring a separate declaration for every transaction.

For software services, the EDF can also alternatively be submitted by the date of receipt of payment.

This distinction is important because software exporters have traditionally operated under specific export reporting arrangements, while other service exporters had fewer declaration requirements.

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Why the change matters

The biggest impact could be felt by service exporters other than software, including businesses providing various IT and IT-enabled services and other cross-border professional or commercial services.

Earlier, exporters of services other than software did not have to file an export declaration in the same manner. The new requirement means such businesses will need to build EDF compliance into their export processes.

For smaller exporters, this could mean additional administrative work. Companies will need to maintain accurate records of invoices, export values and reporting deadlines, while ensuring that the value declared through the EDF matches the underlying export transaction.

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The change also strengthens the formal trail around India's service exports. By requiring exporters to declare the full value of services, the framework provides regulators and authorised dealer banks with greater visibility over export transactions and the subsequent receipt of foreign exchange.

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For exporters, the practical takeaway is that October 1 marks a significant compliance shift. Businesses that previously focused mainly on invoicing and receiving overseas payments will now also need to factor EDF filing into their regular export workflow.

The move comes as India's services exports continue to expand, making standardised reporting increasingly important for tracking cross-border transactions and ensuring compliance with the country's foreign exchange rules.