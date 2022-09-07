Inflation not a red-lettered priority, can be managed, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can manage the volatility due to aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). Sitharaman was speaking at the India Ideas Summit. She added that inflation is not red-lettered and has been managed in the past. She noted, "Inflation is not a red-lettered priority. I hope it doesn't surprise many of you. We have shown that in the past couple of months that we were able to bring it to a manageable level."

Sitharaman mentioned that "jobs, equitable wealth distribution and making sure India is moving on the path of growth" are red-lettered priorities.

The minister stated that India is set to take over the G20 grouping of nations at a particularly challenging time and its focal point will be emerging markets.

Sitharaman further underlined India has the potential to contribute 30 per cent to global GDP in the next 20 years. The Union Minister said India managed challenging times with targeted fiscal policy and did not have to print money, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister also talked about how Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will aid in the growth of India's retail and manufacturing sector. She added ONDC will also help digitise small-scale traders without additional charges.

Besides this, she also addressed the energy crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and said uncertainty over availability of crude oil and natural gas still lingers on.

Meanwhile, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said that the central bank is working towards data security and infrastructure stability as its focus is to ensure data safety and privacy. He also noted that India is one of the significant markets for global payments technologies and advocated for standardised application programming interface (API) norms across countries.

(With agency inputs)