‘Is New Delhi Railway Station owned by jijaji now?’: FM Sitharaman’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Rs 6 lakh crore National Asset Monetisation pipeline unveiled by the Centre earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the opposition needs to do ‘some homework’ before questioning the government.

Reminding the Congress party about the first Request for Participation (RFP) rolled out for the New Delhi Railway Station in 2008 during UPA-1, Sitharaman said, “Is it owned by Jijaji now?” – in an apparent reference to allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, reiterating again that there will be no change in the ownership of the assets under the monetisation scheme.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that the government is selling ‘India’s crown jewels’, Sitharaman said, “I wish the opposition questioned with some homework done. Who actually monetised the Mumbai-Pune corridor? Was it not the Congress Party headed by Sonia Gandhi? Rs 8,000 crore was raised from the project.”

“Who called the RFP for the New Delhi railway station in 2008? Who was the Prime Minister then? Who was the Finance Minister then? I would definitely ask Shri Rahul Gandhi, even when the then Prime Minister was abroad, he tore up an ordinance, which he thought was outrageous in front of the media. Did he also tear out the RFP for New Delhi Railway station? If he indeed is against monetisation, why was the RFP for monetisation of New Delhi Railway Station not torn to pieces by Shri Rahul Gandhi?” Sitharaman said.

“Is this not monetisation? If this is monetisation, then did they sell off the New Delhi Railway Station? Is it owned by Jijaji now? Does he understand what monetisation is?” the minister asked.

Reiterating the government's stand that the ownership of the assets selected under the monetisation pipeline will remain vested with the government, FM said, “We are not selling off, there will be a strict handing over of the asset back to the government. It is the Congress party which is good at selling off things. They sold land, water, mines and got kickbacks from it. From 2014, I challenge even if there is a whisper of allegation against PM Modi's government. There will be no change in the government ownership under the monetisation scheme announced a couple of days ago.”

The Centre plans to raise about Rs 6 lakh crore in the next four years from the National Asset Monetisation scheme and has listed out assets across sectors like railways, highways, gas pipeline and airports among others.

