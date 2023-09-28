Peak Bengaluru moment: Man stuck in massive traffic jam gets pizza delivered to his car; video goes viral

In yet another Peak Bengaluru moment, a man got his food delivered right outside his car while he was stuck in a massive traffic jam. Rishivaths, an X user, shared the video of the Domino's delivery agents who tracked his live location and delivered him his order.

The 30-second clip shows two Domino's agents arriving on their scooter while Rishivaths was stuck on a busy road in Bengaluru. The delivery agents parked the scooter on the side and delivered the order to Rishivaths in his car.

"When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic," Rishivaths said in the caption of his post.

As the video went viral, several X users commented on his post. Some appreciated the delivery agents for their prompt services. "Find them and reward them. They deserve good tip," a user wrote.

Another added, "Those service ppl def need a spl bonus @dominos_india Wonder how long otherwise ppl can stay hungry in a record block like that".

"Wow, this is good of Dominos and the worst of traffic management. It's good and sad at the same time," a third stated. "Exceptional service. These guys deserve good raise," a fourth added.

Meanwhile, a comment read, "Normal traffic shenanigans".

This is Customer Centricity at its Core 😁 — Sandeep (@njan_sandeep) September 28, 2023

I hope you tipped the delivery folks well. They braved the same crazy traffic too — Pistol 5.0 (@payoshnis) September 28, 2023

Exceptional service. These guys deserve good raise — ktthegreat (@praveeshkt) September 28, 2023

On September 27, Bengaluru witnessed massive traffic as vehicles were stuck on roads for hours. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of the city, in particular, was the worst hit as people complained that they had been stuck there for more than five hours.

Traffic snarls were reported a day after the Bengaluru Bandh organised by pro-Kannada outfits and farmers unions. This bandh was called to protest the release of Cauvery river’s water to Tamil Nadu.

