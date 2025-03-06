Median salary of women jobseekers in Tier-II, Tier-III cities see a 34% rise in 3 years: Report

The job market in India is seeing notable changes as more and more women in Tier-II and Tier-III cities are entering the workforce. According to job and professional networking platform Apna.co, a 34% increase in median salary has been witnessed among women over the last three years. This demonstrates improved wage growth and a broader range of career opportunities. Besides, there has been a fourfold rise in the number of women job seekers from these areas between 2021 and 2024.

Notably, there has been a 3X rise in job applications, reaching 1.28 crore in 2024. The most popular sectors for these job seekers include sales & business development, admin & back office, and customer support, which collectively account for 55% of total applications.

The increase in women entering the workforce is attributed to the burgeoning job opportunities and evolving hiring patterns that are prevalent beyond major metropolitan areas. Emerging cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, and Indore have become key employment hubs, contributing to over 45% of job applications on the platform. This shift in workforce dynamics presents a critical opportunity for businesses to engage with a skilled and motivated talent pool.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co, emphasised, “India’s workforce is undergoing a transformation, with women from Tier II and III cities stepping into diverse careers across industries. Fueled by digital accessibility and evolving hiring trends, this surge is reshaping workforce dynamics.”

Job applications from women in Tier II and III cities are not only increasing in volume but are also expanding into various unconventional roles. These include Field Sales, Delivery & Logistics, and Security Services, with applications reaching nearly 6 lakh, 2.5 lakh, and 1.5 lakh respectively in 2024. This diversification of career preferences reflects the changing aspirations of women in these regions, encouraged by platforms like Apna.co that facilitate connections between job seekers and employers.

The transformation in the employment landscape is further illustrated by the 2.5X rise in fresh graduates among women job seekers in these areas, totalling nearly 9 lakh in 2024. This influx of new talent indicates a growing trend of young women seeking employment soon after completing their education. Furthermore, the median salary for women job seekers in these regions has increased by 34% over the past three years, underscoring improved wage growth and career prospects.

As India moves towards a more inclusive workforce, non-metro regions are rapidly closing the workforce gap. Cities such as Kanpur, Bhubaneswar, and Ranchi are evolving into high-growth talent centres, signalling a broader shift in workforce participation. Parikh added: "By 2030, exponential job market growth will further accelerate opportunities for women across various sectors. This shift presents a crucial moment for businesses to tap into a skilled and motivated talent pool."