Mercedes-Benz to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, confirms state minister

German luxury car-maker Mercedes-Benz will invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, said state minister after he met top executives of the company. The two sides met to discuss investment opportunities in the state, after which Industries Minister Uday Samant, confirmed the development on social media.

Samant, in a post on social media, said that this investment will increase the number of jobs. “Had a meeting with the representative of Mercedes-Benz company while on tour to Germany today. Mercedes Benz is going to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra this year. This will increase the number of jobs in Maharashtra along with industries. There was a discussion regarding this today,” said Samant in a post in Marathi.

Related Articles

He had met Mercedes-Benz management board members including Dr. Jörg Berger, Political Operations - External Affairs, Mercedes-Benz Group AG Director Marina Krets, Sales & Marketing, Region Overseas, Mercedes-Benz Group AG Director Martin Schulz, Mercedes-Benz India Executive Operations Head Venkatesh Kulkarni and others.

आज जर्मनी दौऱ्यावर असताना मर्सिडिझ बेंझ कंपनीच्या प्रतिनिधीसोबत बैठक झाली. मर्सिडिझ बेंझ ही कंपनी यावर्षी महाराष्ट्रामध्ये 3000 कोटींची गुंतवणूक करणार आहे. यामुळे महाराष्ट्रात उद्योगधंद्यांसह रोजगारात मोठ्या संख्येने वाढ होणार आहे. यासंदर्भात आज चर्चा झाली. यावेळी मर्सिडीज… pic.twitter.com/w6xMBbhj47 — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 13, 2024

This development is expected to give a leg-up to Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government ahead of the state assembly elections. This comes amid charges from the opposition that Maharashtra is losing big-ticket projects to other states including Gujarat.

Samant had also said that the Maharashtra delegation also met their German counterparts, and discussed bridging the gap in skilled labour. He said that Maharashtra would support the German state of Baden-Württemberg in addressing their workforce needs.

The minister also said that they would ensure a smooth transition for Maharashtra’s workers and equip them with technical skills and basic German language proficiency for employment opportunities with German companies. Samant and co also met Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Wittenberg, along with other ministers.